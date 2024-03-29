Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Price Target Cut to $7.50

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westport Fuel Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of WPRT opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.