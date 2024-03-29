Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.02) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
