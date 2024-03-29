Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.02) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 127.40 ($1.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £655.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1,592.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 67.50 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 129.40 ($1.64). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.73.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

