Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RIV opened at $11.66 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1289 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.