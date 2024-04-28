Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $277,000 Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,672,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 389,373 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,017,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,959 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,832.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,138 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 921,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 165,090 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.47 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.18%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

