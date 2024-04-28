Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 9,555 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,307,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 218.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 346,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 237,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 15.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $202,762.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,702,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $202,762.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,702,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at $971,656.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,774 shares of company stock valued at $608,352. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Articles

