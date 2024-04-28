Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 62,480 Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Free Report) by 170.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 16.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.1% during the third quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 62,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GCV opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $4.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.60%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

