Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,243 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 210,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $95.70.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2827 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

