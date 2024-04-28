Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

HWC opened at $46.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.33. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWC

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.