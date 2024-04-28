Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Holdings Raised by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 718.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,333 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2,938.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 791,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 765,888 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 369,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 164,304 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,105,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 116,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 189,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 81,813 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IQI opened at $9.32 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

