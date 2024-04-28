BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DSM. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 304.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 975,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 734,751 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,616,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 477,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 220,560 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 901,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 189,214 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSE DSM opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $5.91.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

