BMO Capital Markets Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$115.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMO. CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$90.77.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$93.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$83.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$60.19 and a 12-month high of C$94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.2192982 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

