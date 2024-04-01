Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Comcast by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,369,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $264,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,276 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast
Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %
CMCSA stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is Rumble Revving Up for Growth or Just Sputtering?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.