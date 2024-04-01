K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 29th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

K-Bro Linen stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

