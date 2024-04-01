K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 29th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
K-Bro Linen Stock Performance
K-Bro Linen stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32.
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
