CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.54

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.54 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 8.10 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,460,258 shares.
CyanConnode Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of £26.54 million, a PE ratio of -810.00 and a beta of 1.81.
About CyanConnode
CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh and cellular networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.
