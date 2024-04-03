Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $34.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sweetgreen traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 228959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Sweetgreen
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.
Sweetgreen Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.
Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sweetgreen
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sweetgreen
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.