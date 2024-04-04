Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of AMBC opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $717.17 million, a P/E ratio of 105.81 and a beta of 1.30.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
