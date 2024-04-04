Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMBC opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $717.17 million, a P/E ratio of 105.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

