Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Entera Bio in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entera Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Entera Bio Stock Down 7.0 %

ENTX opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.97.

Entera Bio ( NASDAQ:ENTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Entera Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Entera Bio by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Entera Bio by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

