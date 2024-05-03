Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $118.11 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,502 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Texas Roadhouse worth $118,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 15.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $474,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $157.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.20 and a 200-day moving average of $129.06. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $161.58. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.76.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

