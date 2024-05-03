Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 114,789 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 114,789 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.12% of Innospec worth $126,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $1,202,284.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,681,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $1,202,284.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,334 shares in the company, valued at $21,681,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total value of $518,596.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,798.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,959. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.04 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $131.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

