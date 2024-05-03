Cannell & Co. Acquires Shares of 28,705 VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC)

Cannell & Co. bought a new position in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,705 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.79% of VirnetX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 6.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 235,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VHC opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. VirnetX Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

VirnetX ( NYSE:VHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 42.57% and a negative net margin of 374,891.66%.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

