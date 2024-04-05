ITV (LON:ITV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.93

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 63.93 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 76.35 ($0.96). ITV shares last traded at GBX 75.10 ($0.94), with a volume of 5,097,827 shares.

ITV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,502.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

In other ITV news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £7,978.98 ($10,016.29). 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

