Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $515.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

