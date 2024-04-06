Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases 158 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AJ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $156.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $163.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day moving average of $152.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

