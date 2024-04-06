HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $14.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVAX. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 77,122 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 606.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

