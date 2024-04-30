OUTFRONT Media (OUT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. OUTFRONT Media has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OUT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

