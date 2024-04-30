Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires New Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPCFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,117,000 after buying an additional 1,422,490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6,411.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 410,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 403,803 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,592,000 after purchasing an additional 334,635 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4,604.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 233,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 228,136 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Barclays assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

