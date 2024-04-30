Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Ladder Capital worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 9.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 64.38, a current ratio of 64.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $121.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

