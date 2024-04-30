Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI opened at $890.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $950.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.74. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,655,672. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

