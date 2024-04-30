Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -63.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,998 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 339,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 278,269 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 43,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 86,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

