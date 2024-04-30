Capstone Copper (CS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Capstone Copper to post earnings of C$0.00 per share for the quarter.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$481.57 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$10.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.73. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. Also, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. Insiders own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.63.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

