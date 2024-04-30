Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Position Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 347.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,125 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Inogen worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Inogen during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INGN

Inogen Profile

(Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.