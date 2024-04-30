Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Target Price to $9.75

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $9.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.96.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE KREF opened at $9.61 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $665.76 million, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 364.56 and a quick ratio of 364.56.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,095.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,838,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Articles

