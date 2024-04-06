iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Breakwater Capital Group’s 8th Largest Position

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $520.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $402.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $510.47 and a 200 day moving average of $473.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

