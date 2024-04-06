The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $24,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $230.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

