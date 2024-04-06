Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $63.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.79.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,301.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

