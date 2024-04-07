Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Position Trimmed by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,872 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 932.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 96.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

