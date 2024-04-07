Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.58. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 31,904 shares traded.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0526 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLV. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

