Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.49

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.49 and traded as low as $13.60. Embassy Bancorp shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 724 shares trading hands.

Embassy Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

About Embassy Bancorp

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; demand and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

