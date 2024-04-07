Piper Sandler Increases Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $32.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LNC opened at $30.73 on Friday. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.