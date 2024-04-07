Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Generac by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,832,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

Generac Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GNRC opened at $134.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

