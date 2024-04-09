HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000,000 after buying an additional 836,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,401,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,751,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,233,000 after purchasing an additional 691,615 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 733,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

