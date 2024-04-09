Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.24.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $157.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,077,803 shares of company stock valued at $325,526,849 in the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

