Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $590.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,438,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,741,211,000 after acquiring an additional 178,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $628.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $271.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $596.93 and a 200 day moving average of $500.32. Netflix has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

