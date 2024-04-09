TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $39.04 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.04.

TPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet cut TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TPG in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of TPG stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,130.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TPG has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.30 million. TPG had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPG will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,398.90%.

In other news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelvin L. Davis sold 822,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $34,228,787.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,168,477.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132 in the last quarter. Insiders own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,216,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,992,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after buying an additional 1,298,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

