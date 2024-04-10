Busey Bank Acquires New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Busey Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after buying an additional 2,792,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after buying an additional 878,874 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $81,220,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $253.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.