Sage Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $426.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $413.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $275.37 and a 12 month high of $430.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.52.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

