a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Shares Down 0.3%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. 1,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

a2 Milk Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

