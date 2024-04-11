Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse Sells 7,791 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.83. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,527,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,817,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,479,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,405,000 after acquiring an additional 214,706 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,710,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

