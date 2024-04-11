Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $73.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

