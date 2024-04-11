COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of COPT Defense Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CDP

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -176.12%.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.